Coronavirus: Fauci Explains Biden's Plan, Says Vaccine Goal Would Cover 67 Million People

On Sunday, January 24, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that President Joe Biden's goal of administering 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days would mean that about 67 million Americans should be protected from the deadly coronavirus. He explained that the president's goal refers to 100 million shots, not people as current vaccines require two shots. He also said that the goal could be hard to meet.

Fauci talks about working with Trump

Recently, Fauci also made remarks about working with Former US President Donald Trump as he said that there were aspects of Trump’s response to the pandemic that was “not based on scientific fact”. Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had endured a tough relationship with Trump and he was also increasingly sidelined from public briefings. However, he returned to the White House after newly minted President Joe Biden released a national COVID-19 strategy and signed ten executive orders to combat the unprecedented pandemic.

According to CNN, Fauci spoke of a “liberating feeling” of being able to speak scientific truth about the coronavirus without the fear of “repercussions” from Trump. He said that one of the things he is going to do is to be completely transparent, open and honest. Fauci added that if things go wrong, instead of pointing fingers, he would correct them and make everything based on science and evidence.

Biden, last week, picked Dr David Kessler to help lead Operation Warp Speed which aims to expedite the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine jabs across the American territory. Dr Kessler, a paediatrician and lawyer by profession, had led the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during both the Obama administration as well as the Clinton Administration. The appointment marks a major step towards the incoming leader’s vow to deliver 100 million vaccine shots in the first 100 days of his administration. Working alongside Gen. Gustave F Perna, Kessler would be charged with the manufacturing, distribution and the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

(Image Credits: AP)