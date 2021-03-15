US: Anthony Fauci Hints At Change In Guidelines By July 4 If Cases Drop Nationwide

Dr Anthony Fauci, a top infectious disease expert in the United States said that COVID-19 guidelines will be eased by July 4 if there is a drop in COVID-19 infections. He told CNN's Jake Tapper on State of the Union show that the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be "liberal than what they are right now". Fauci responded yes, there will be a "greater degree of confidence" when he was asked if the people will return to a degree of normal without a mask and social distancing.

Dr Anthony Fauci also warned that the US could face a "similar situation as Italy". Italy has seen a surge in cases due to new variants due to which the government had to reimpose lockdown in the country. Fauci said that the US can avoid the situation if the people get vaccinated and follow guidelines issued by the CDC.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had last week released new guidelines which said that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can meet other vaccinated people without masks. The guidelines issued by the CDC still say that the unvaccinated Americans should maintain social distancing with people and continue to wear masks and avoid crowds. They have also told the people to get themselves tested if they feel any symptom in the body.

Fauci also hinted at a change in social distancing rule in the country. He said that authorities are thinking over making social "distancing rule to three feet (one meter)". Fauci said that experts at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were examining a Massachusetts study that found no major difference in COVID-19 infections in schools that observed six foot and three-foot rules. Fauci said that CDC was still weighing the data and conducting its own tests and said its finding would come soon. The schools in the US have six feet of social distancing compulsory for teachers and students.

The findings add to a growing body of evidence that coronavirus transmission rates are low in schools. In another such finding, researchers have found that the rates of COVID-19 were lower in schools practising masking than they were in the surrounding cities and towns. Now, it is believed that a three-foot rule would have an enormous impact on prospects for fully reaping schools, officers and even public areas such as sports venues.