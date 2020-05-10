US: Anthony Fauci In 'modified Quarantine' After 'low-risk' Exposure To Coronavirus

The director of the National Insitute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the member of the coronavirus task force at White House, Dr Anthony Fauci will be in self-quarantine after ‘low-risk’ exposure to coronavirus infected person. While talking to CNN, Fauci described his time in isolation as ‘modified quarantine’ where he will be working from home while always wearing a mask. But he might also come to the office at the NIH when he is the only one present there. According to reports, Fauci has been detected negative of COVID-19 disease.

This comes as two other officials at White House also ramp-up their precautions after being potentially exposed to coronavirus at White House. Now at least three senior officials from White House task force have shifted to teleworking in self-isolation amid COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, after two cases of COVID-19 disease were confirmed in the premises, the director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield ‘will be teleworking for the next two weeks’ and commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Stephen Han has already started his time in self-quarantine.

Coronavirus cases at White House

This comes as the worldwide infections of the coronavirus have surpassed 4.1 million and the United States has over 1.3 million cases with more than 80,000 deaths. While US President Donald Trump is pushing for the country to be reopened, the press secretary of US Vice President Mike Pence, Katie Miller also tested positive of COVID-19 disease on May 8. A day before that, US military member who works as one of the personal valets of US President was confirmed to have contracted the deadly virus on May 7. Meanwhile, US President's daughter Ivanka Trump's personal assistant has tested positive for deadly coronavirus.

However, according to reports both Trump and Pence have tested negative of the highly contagious disease. After US President’s personal valet was detected with the disease, Trump said that testing would now occur once a day, while it was previously taking place only once a week.

