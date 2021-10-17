US: Arizona Woman Gives Birth To 6 Kg Baby After Suffering Several Miscarriages

An Arizona woman named Cary Patonai gave birth to a baby boy weighing 14.1 pounds (6 kg), earlier this month. Finnley Patonai was born on Monday, October 4. Cary told Fox News that they were like, 'oh my God, that's huge!' as soon as they took him out. Patonai further said that everyone was screaming out, and she couldn't believe it since she had never seen a baby that huge before.

Cary gave birth in the Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Arizona, when she was 38 weeks pregnant. She said that she had a big baby belly and she was very uncomfortable. She explained that her older sons, 10-year-old Devlen and 2-year-old Everett were born at 8.2 pounds and 11.1 pounds, but Finnley seized the lead. Finnley is apparently the largest baby the doctor delivered in 27 years, according to her. All three of her boys were delivered by the same doctor.

Finnley beat the hospital record

Finnley beat the hospital record, but representatives from Banner Thunderbird Medical Center did not immediately reply to a Fox News request for comment. Cary informed that at the hospital, Finnley was a bit of a celebrity. Nurses and physicians were talking about him all the time. According to her, he is 23.75 inches tall. Cary also said that her family had to go out and buy larger diapers and clothes for Finnley because of his size.

Finnley was in the NICU for eight days before returning home to his family. Cary further remarked that it brought a lot of memories from her prior 19 miscarriages, leaving the hospital without a baby. She said that her blood clotting condition and fibroids are the reasons for her 19 miscarriages, according to New York Post. She stated that she was able to see her newborn after giving birth but she was physically exhausted at the same time. The Patonais are now a family of five.

'Every woman's journey is unique'

Cary told Fox News that she wants people to hear her story and understand that difficult times do not endure forever. She believes that it's vital for other individuals to know that there is hope behind all of those locked doors and that they aren't alone in their struggles. She concluded by saying that every woman's journey is unique, some are easier than others. What important is that they assist one another in a loving, caring and respectful manner.

(Image: Facebook/@Carypatonai)