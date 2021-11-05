US Asks China Not To Limit Access, Mobility Of Journalists At 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

In a key development, the United States has urged China not to limit the access and mobility of journalists covering the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. On Thursday, November 4, State Department spokesman Ned Price urged People's Republic of China (PRC) officials not to restrict journalists' freedom of movement and access, and to ensure that they are secure and able to report freely, particularly at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, reported Voice of America (VOA). Meanwhile, American officials stated they would continue to voice concerns about China's human rights issues, even if the US did not participate in the Games.

Earlier this week, Beijing-based journalists raised expressed worries about "the lack of transparency and clarity" of Olympics-related reportage in China, reported the outlet. "Over the last one year, the foreign press corps has been continuously blocked in its coverage of Winter Olympic Game preparations, denied attendance at routine events, and barred from accessing sports venues in China," the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China stated in a tweet, according to VOA. "We produced a TV show using footage from a visit of an Olympic location and included a mention of human rights boycotts. Soon after, the tour operator raged at me in English and Chinese on WeChat for my report, threatening not to invite us again. Since then, we have been denied access," an international broadcaster was quoted as saying by the outlet.

US calls for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Meanwhile, human rights groups and members of the US Congress from both parties, Democratic as well as Republican, have called for a boycott of the Winter Olympics due to China's human rights record. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stated that the US will continue to voice concerns about human rights issues as it collaborates with China on areas of mutual interests such as Iran, North Korea, and the climate crisis. It is worth mentioning here that last month, activists in Greece unfurled Tibetan flags and a banner at the flame-lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The banner read, "No Genocide Games." The activists raised flags and a banner during an event in Olympia which was attended by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and many other dignitaries, including Chinese officials, according to a report by the Bangkok Post.

