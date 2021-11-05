US Mandates COVID-19 Vaccines Or Tests For Private Sector Workers By January 4

The United States administration has recently issued a mandate on Thursday stating that citizens who are working in organisations with 100 or more workers must have to be completely vaccinated against COVID-19 by 4 January. As per a statement released by the White House, those who are not fully immunised with COVID vaccines will have to go through the weekly test for the virus. According to the guidelines, employees must either have to obtain two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by 4 January. The Employees who will test positive would be dismissed from their jobs.

The new rules of the Biden administration are considered to be the most daring attempt to vaccinate the working section of the population or will have to risk financial penalties. Officials from the Biden administration think that if the plan is effective, it might proceed a long way in ending the outbreak which has taken the lives of over 750,000 American citizens. The regulations, which were first announced by US President Joe Biden in September, would apply to around 84 million workers in medium and large firms, AP reported.

Regulations to vaccinate US private firm workers

The regulations of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) would compel the big firms to make unvaccinated employees test negative for COVID-19 on a weekly basis and to mandate wearing masks when on the job. The option of extending the mandate to smaller enterprises was also left open by OSHA. According to OSHA, companies that do not follow the rules might face fines of over $14,000 per breach.

The guidelines drafted by OSHA were written under emergency authority in order to safeguard employees from a potential health threat. Over the following six months, the vaccination mandate is expected to save more than 6,500 worker lives and avoid more than 250,000 hospitalisations, according to OSHA. The OSHA said that the companies will be required to give paid time off for employees to receive immunisations, as well as sick leave for workers to heal from side effects that prohibit them from working. The firms are not required to offer or pay for testing because the immunisations are free.

Strict restrictions for workers who received benefits from Medicare and Medicaid

Approximately 17 million individuals currently working in healthcare facilities, hospitals, and other establishments who have received financial benefits from Medicare and Medicaid will be subject to stricter restrictions. Those workers do not have the option to choose between testing and vaccination, for them, vaccination is a must. Moreover, those who are working from home or in the open air will be exempt from the regulations.

Biden has even portrayed the debate as a straightforward choice between increasing vaccination rates or extending the outbreak. Citing the US President's statement on Thursday, AP reported, “While I would have much preferred that requirements not become necessary, too many people remain unvaccinated for us to get out of this pandemic for good.” Meanwhile, according to the latest numbers provided by the Worldometer, the total number of confirmed COVID infections registered in the country stood at 47,187,256 whereas the total number of fatalities is at 772,315.

(Image: AP)