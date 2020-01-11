The Debate
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

US Asserts 'maximum Pressure', Imposes More Sanctions On Iran

US News

Amid the ongoing tensions between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, the latter imposed more sanctions on the former on Friday

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
US

Amid the ongoing tensions between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, the latter imposed more sanctions on the former on Friday. US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo took to Twitter and described these sanctions as a “maximum pressure” on the Iranian regime. Washington also affirmed to tighten the economic sanctions on Tehran if they continued terrorist acts or pursued a nuclear bomb. 

Read: Iran invites US, Canada to join crash probe

Addressing the joint news conference with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday said: "The President is issuing an executive order authorising the imposition of additional sanctions against any individual owning, operating, trading with, or assisting sectors of the Iranian economy including construction, manufacturing, textiles, and mining." 

Read: EU ministers support Iran deal, fear IS resurgence

New sanctions imposed on Iran 

The sanctions imposed on Iran target eight senior Iranian officials. Pompeo during the press briefing reiterated that these officials were responsible for both the government’s violence abroad and the crackdown on protesters at home. He said that the US is striking the “heart” of Iran’s “inner security apparatus”. These sanctions also target one of the Supreme National Council and the commander of the Basij forces. 

Read: EU, NATO officials comment on Iran-US tensions

Iran’s reaction to US sanctions 

One of the sanctioned commanders from Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, Mohsen Rezaie took to Twitter and termed the new US move as “symbolic.” He said, “Imposing sanctions is symbolic for America and for me because this measure will have no economic impact and will not compensate for (Iran’s) missile barrage and will not bring respect for Washington.” 

(WIth Agency Inputs, Image Source: AP)

Read: US gives Ukraine 'important data' on Iran plane crash

Published:
COMMENT
