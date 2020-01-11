US Asserts 'maximum Pressure', Imposes More Sanctions On Iran

Amid the ongoing tensions between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, the latter imposed more sanctions on the former on Friday. US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo took to Twitter and described these sanctions as a “maximum pressure” on the Iranian regime. Washington also affirmed to tighten the economic sanctions on Tehran if they continued terrorist acts or pursued a nuclear bomb.

Maximum pressure on the Iranian regime continues. The U.S. is sanctioning eight senior Iranian leaders and numerous entities in the metals industry in response to #Iran’s attacks against U.S. forces and interests. Our sanctions will continue until Iran changes its behavior. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 10, 2020

Addressing the joint news conference with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday said: "The President is issuing an executive order authorising the imposition of additional sanctions against any individual owning, operating, trading with, or assisting sectors of the Iranian economy including construction, manufacturing, textiles, and mining."

New sanctions imposed on Iran

The sanctions imposed on Iran target eight senior Iranian officials. Pompeo during the press briefing reiterated that these officials were responsible for both the government’s violence abroad and the crackdown on protesters at home. He said that the US is striking the “heart” of Iran’s “inner security apparatus”. These sanctions also target one of the Supreme National Council and the commander of the Basij forces.

Iran’s reaction to US sanctions

One of the sanctioned commanders from Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, Mohsen Rezaie took to Twitter and termed the new US move as “symbolic.” He said, “Imposing sanctions is symbolic for America and for me because this measure will have no economic impact and will not compensate for (Iran’s) missile barrage and will not bring respect for Washington.”

تحریم این حقیر هم برای #آمریکا نمادین است و هم برای من. برای آمریکا نمادین است چرا که این اقدام ذره‌ای اثر اقتصادی ندارد و جبران کننده موشک‌باران اقتدار و حیثیت واشنگتن نیست.

برای اینجانب نمادین است چون سند افتخارم در دنیا و آخرت است. — محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) January 10, 2020

