US Assures Assistance To India In Fighting Second Wave Of COVID-19

The US diplomats on Friday asserted that there are discussions going on between India and US regarding assistance needed to India to fight the current COVID-19 crisis. Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether US had plans to send vaccines to India to which she replied that "political and expert level" talks are being held on the matter. India is currently facing a huge crisis in fighting the battle of COVID-19.

Secretary Psaki also expressed her condolences for the ongoing suffering of India due to the world pandemic.

"The United States expresses deepest condolences to the people of India who are going through this pandemic situation. We are working closely with Indian officials at political level and expert level as well to understand how can we provide our assistance in this time of crisis," Press Secretary Jen Psaki added.

She further added that vaccine cooperation especially with Quad partners is a big priority.

"We have made vaccine partnership a big priority including with our quad partners and India is one of them. We are in discussion to develop and distribute vaccines in the coming days," mentioned Jen Psaki in a regular briefing.

High-level warning for potential travellers to India

The US has issued a level 4 or high-level warning for potential travellers to India amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country. They have instructed citizens to avoid any travel to India even if fully vaccinated. Psaki further continued that the US has helped India during the initial period of COVID-19 with urgent supplies and other medical requirements. She added that the US provided India with training for state and local health officials.

US finds India's situation terrible

US infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci stated that according to his studies India's situation is very terrible and vaccines are a basic requirement for India. He added that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is consulting Indian officials and is in touch.

"The CDC is in touch with India and helping them with consultation. As it is a terrible situation we are trying to help in every way possible," added Fauci.

Another official, Jeff Zients said that the US is committed to sharing the vaccine and as soon as the production increases we will expand our ideas.

