'US Authorities Determined To Have Him Die In Prison': John McAfee’s Wife Had Warned

“Now the US authorities are determined to have John die in prison,” said John McAfee’s wife, Janice on June 20 just days before it was reported that the antivirus pioneer was found dead in a Spanish prison. British-American computer programmer and businessman John McAfee was found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona on June 23 and prior to that his wife had warned that American authorities were “determined” that the 75-year-old would die in prison. In a chilling Father’s Day message shared on Twitter, Janice said that her husband was “loved and appreciated” while also claiming that his “honesty got him in trouble with corrupt governments.”

Janice and John McAfee got married in 2013 and not much is known about her personal life except that she was born in 1983 and hails from Guatemala. The 75-year-old tech mogul is reported to have taken his own life in prison in Barcelona and his lawyer confirmed the same on Wednesday. However, his death stirred speculation, not only because of Janice’s warning but also John himself flagging his own ‘suicide.’ He was charged with tax evasion last year and was found dead just hours after it was made public that he would be extradited to the United States.

In the Father’s Day note for John McAfee, Janice wrote, “I know John is an extremely polarizing individual...Now the US authorities are determined to have John die in prison to make an example of him for speaking out against the corruption within their government agencies.”

Happy Father's Day @officialmcafee. Though you are spending the day in prison know that you are loved and appreciated. #FreeJohnMcAfee #FreeMcAfee pic.twitter.com/YFmB36KWfb — Janice McAfee (@theemrsmcafee) June 20, 2021

John McAfee, whose legal troubles reportedly spanned from Tennessee to Central America to the Caribbean, was discovered at the Brians 2 penitentiary in northeastern Spain. Reportedly, the security officials tried to revive him but the jail’s medical team on Wednesday finally certified his death. A statement from the regional Catalan government said, “A judicial delegation has arrived to investigate the causes of death...everything points to death by suicide.” However, the statement did not mention the tech mogul by name.

McAfee’s reported suicide on Wednesday came after Spain’s National Court on Monday ruled in the favour of his extradition. The 75-year-old had argued in an earlier hearing that the charges against him by prosecutors in Tennessee were ‘politically motivated’ and claimed that he would have to spend the rest of his life imprisoned if he was to return to the United States. The Monday ruling was made public on June 23 and was open for appeal and the final extradition of the antivirus pioneer would have required Spanish Cabinet’s approval.

John Said If He Was Ever Found Dead In 'suicide' He 'didn't Kill Himself'

John even had a "Whackd" tattoo on his right arm and claimed that even if he was ever found dead by suicide, he "did not kill himself". On December 1, 2019, the creator of McAfee antivirus software posted an image on Twitter in which he accused the officials in the United States of sending him threats through "subtle messages". On June 23, McAfee reportedly killed himself just hours after it was announced that he would be extradited to the US.

However, two years ago, McAfee had already claimed that the reason behind his ‘whackd tattoo is the constant threat he had been receiving from the US. He had written in the caption, “Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: 'We're coming for you McAfee! We're going to kill yourself'," he wrote.

He added, "I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd. Check my right arm."

IMAGE: Janice McAfee/Facebook