US B-52 Nuclear Bombers Intercepted By Moscow As US-Russia Engage In Mid-air Drama Again

Yet another clash between Russia and America took place after a Russian fighter jet intercepted a pair of US nuclear bombers over the Baltic sea. On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that a single Su-35 was scrambled to meet the B-52 strategic bombers which were flying towards the Russian border, The Sun reported. The incident took place on Monday, just days after Russian Jet, Su-27, downed an American drone in the region. However, the Russian defence ministry made it clear that the dangerous standoff ended after the Russian jet returned to the base.

In the midst of all the chaos, Russian TU-95 which carries Russian nuclear bombers were seen taking off in the region, The Sun reported. Russia's Tupolev Tu-95MS planes are capable of carrying nuclear weapons and are known for regularly flying over international waters in the Arctic, North Atlantic and Pacific region.

The Russian forces use it to showcase their strengths and are used as an important intimidation tactic. On March 14, the US military drone intercepted by the Russian jet was seen as the first known direct military encounter between Russia and the US since Russia invaded Ukraine.

US B-52 escorted by Polish jets

According to The Sun, before the B-52 was intercepted by the Russian jets they were being escorted by the Polish F-16 jets over the Baltic Sea. The Russian defence ministry stated that on Monday its radar started detecting two targets which were identified as US Air Force B-52H bombers.

Following this, the Su-35 fighter jets took to the air in order to prevent any border violation. However, the Kremlin made it clear that the US nuclear bombers did not violate the state borders. "No violation of the state border of the Russian Federation was permitted," the ministry asserted on Monday.

Following the whole ordeal, the Tu-95 was launched into eastern Russian airspace. "Two Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers of long-range aviation performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan,” said the Russian defence ministry. “The flight lasted over seven hours,” it added, as per the report by Tass.