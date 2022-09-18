US-backed SDF Forces Free Women From ISIS Linked Al-Hol Camp In Covert Military Op

US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Saturday, September 17 rescued tens of thousands of women and children linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) following the 24-day covert military operation 'Operation Security and Humanity' at the sprawling al-Hol camp in the northeast of Damascus.

Dozens of extremists were arrested by the SDF soldiers, while huge arsenal of weaponry was confiscated during the operation. ISF was able to arrest 14 terrorists affiliated with ISIS cell members, uncovered five trenches that the cells used to hide, and confiscated military uniforms and 16 mobile phones that were hidden underground.

Credit: SDF

The military operation at the al-Hol camp began on August 25, after the US CENTCOM, the coalition troops and US-backed Syrian forces learnt that ISIS sleeper cells were training a generation of militants with weapons — mainly with migrant boys and girls who were extremist ideology at the al-Hol camp. Administrator of the camp, Jinan Hanan, warned that the situation was extremely critical and worrying because ISIS militants and civilians existed side by side in al-Hol, according to the Rojava Information Center (RIC).

"Operation Humanity & Security launched by the Internal Security Forces of NE Syria to hunt down the ISIS terrorist cells and drain the extremist environment in the Al-Hol camp has entered the day 22nd, and it is proceeding according to the plan and the targets set in advance by the command of the operation," SDF's press center had stated in a press document whilst the operation was underway.

Internal Security Forces (ISF) in Rojava underscored that the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) terrorists have been making an attempt to establish a second so-called Islamic State caliphate. SDF soldiers backed by United States coalition forces stifled the ISIS cells inside and outside the al-Hol camp by conducting joint precise intelligence operations with the International Coalition soldiers against ISIS, draining the terrorism resources, and preventing them from impunity.

Credit: SDF

"Our military forces will continue to hunt down the potential cells, confronting dangers by conducting regular security operations when necessary," SDF said in a statement. "ISIS is taking advantage of the humanitarian circumstances in the camp by hiding among women and children using tunnel networks that were uncovered by our forces.”

This year alone, ISIS men brutally murdered 44 residents of al-Hol murdered, as well as launched kidnapping attempts, incidents of arson and attempts to destroy the camp’s barriers, the Kurdistan region's state press agency NRT, said. US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, made his first visit to al-Hol camp located in remote area near the border with Iraq on September 9. He warned against the Islamic radicalization of children and the deteriorating humanitarian conditions at the camp. The operation was assisted by the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces as well as soldiers of the US-led coalition.

ISF informed that the US backed soldiers rescued two Yazidi girls shipped from Iraq as sex slaves years ago, including four non-Yazidi women, who were found chained at the facility and were subjected to torture.The miliatry raid at al-Hol in the northeastern province of Hassakeh was launched after intelligence was received about "increasing crimes of killing and torture committed by ISIS cells against the camp residents,” a separate statement from US-backed forces said.

[Four women who were chained up with signs of severe torture inside a tent in the al-Hol camp.]

ISIS held hostage 44 camp residents and humanitarian workers, of those 226 people, mainly 36 women, were detained in al-Hol that has turned as a breeding ground for the ISIS jihadist extremism. US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stated that al-Hol hosts 50,000 Syrians and Iraqis that are crowded into tents in the fenced-in camp. "Nearly 20,000 of them are children; most of the rest are women, wives and widows of ISIS fighters," they said.

“ISIS has depended mainly on women and children, as real resources related directly to the ISIS leaders, to maintain the ISIS extremist ideology and spread it in the camp,” US backed troops who led the military raid at al-Hol iterated.

Operation delayed due to Turkish military threats: US coalition forces

US-backed forces also informed that two of its SDF soldiers, Jasour Khabat and Odai Juneidiah, were killed during the clashes with ISIS terrorists inside the camp in midst of the Operation Humanity & Security. "The operation lasted for 24-day, and it has achieved many tangible results," they said, adding that the operation was delayed due to the Turkish military threats.

A fighter of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army. Credit: Anas Alkharboutli/ via AP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has repeatedly threatened a military incursion into northeast Syria targeting the cities of Tel Rifaat and Manbij in Aleppo. The two cities, west of the Euphrates River, have been under the control of the United States-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The region is governed as the quasi-autonomous self-declared Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria. Turkish-backed Syrian National Army, a coalition of Syrian opposition armed groups, had previously held segments near city of Ras al-Ayn (Serekaniye in Kurdish) and surrounding areas in al-Hasakeh governorate and the towns of Tal Abyad (Gire Spi in Kurdish) and Ein Issa in al-Raqqa governorate now controlled by US- backed SDF.