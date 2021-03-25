US Becomes The First Country To Report Over 30 Million Coronavirus Cases

The United States on March 24 has become the first country in the world that has crossed 30 million cases of COVID-19, even as the country progresses on vaccinations. As per the tally of John Hopkins University, US has reported 30,012,351 COVID-19 cases and 5,45,282 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic. There has been a rise in the cases as the people have not been following COVID-19 restrictions. Hundreds of people have been seen roaming around the streets, restaurants and beaches in Florida.

US crosses 30 million COVID-19 cases

The health authorities have been warning the states against the leniency in COVID-19 restrictions but the states like Texas and Mississippi have lifted the coronavirus restrictions like face mask mandates. California is the worst-hit state with 52,630,376 cases followed by New York with 43,301,886 cases. Florida has reported 23,272,104 cases followed by Texas with 20,903,330 cases. The new cases reported every day have decreased as compared to their peak in January. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also urged people to take precautions so that they can control the spread of the virus.

The US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci in a briefing on March 24 said that he is not ready to say the nation has turned the corner on the coronavirus pandemic despite about 2.5 million Americans getting vaccinated each day. Fauci said that the main challenge is the high level of new daily cases reported in the country. With the growing level of vaccinations, Fauci is underscoring recent studies that show negligible rates of coronavirus infection among fully vaccinated people.

He said, "We are at the corner. Whether we or not we are going to be turning the corner remains to be seen". "When you are at that level, I don’t think you can declare victory and say you have turned the corner," he added.

Earlier this month, Fauci had said that COVID-19 guidelines will be eased by July 4 if there is a drop in COVID-19 infections. He told CNN's Jake Tapper on State of the Union show that the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be "liberal than what they are right now". Fauci responded yes, there will be a "greater degree of confidence" when he was asked if the people will return to a degree of normal without a mask and social distancing.

Biden expressed grief over COVID-19 deaths

US President Joe Biden, on March 11 had acknowledged grief and loss caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic when total deaths in the country exceeded those caused by World war I, world war II, Vietnam war and 9/11 combined. In his first prime time speech, Biden marked one year since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it as a "global pandemic". Biden said that the previous year was filled with “loss of life and living” leaving behind kids who could not even grieve.

(Image Credit: Pixabay/AP)