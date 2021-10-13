US: Biden Administration Appoints Veteran Diplomat To Manage Afghan Resettlement Efforts

On Tuesday, October 12, US President Joe Biden-led administration appointed veteran diplomat Elizabeth Jones to manage efforts for relocation and resettlement in Afghanistan. According to the official announcement, Ambassador Jones will oversee the entire Afghanistan relocation effort, from the United States' ongoing efforts to facilitate the departure of individuals from Afghanistan to their onward relocation and resettlement in the US, reported news agency ANI citing Dawn. Notably, Jones has been brought back from retirement to oversee the country's resettlement efforts. She will be replacing Ambassador John Bass who held the position for the last few months but is stepping down to focus on his nomination for another State Department position. Jones' team has been assigned to focus on four primary areas: transporting people out of Afghanistan, Afghans resettlement in the United States, processing those people in third countries and engagement with volunteers and veterans' groups, reported Dawn.

The appointment comes as the US continues to work to reunify hundreds of Afghans, as well as Americans and legal permanent residents, who were left behind following the chaotic and rushed military pullout from Afghanistan at the end of August. Thousands of Americans have been evacuated since the US military left Afghanistan, said State Department official, adding that there are still at least 100 Americans stranded who wish to leave the war-torn country. The department stated that more Americans have come forward wishing to flee the nation as the evacuations have continued, reported CNN. Jones will also be responsible for liaising with interagency partners, including the Department of Homeland Security and the White House team, according to the official.

'Ambassador Jones not to communicate directly with Taliban'

The official further stated that Ambassador Jones is not expected to communicate directly with the Taliban as the majority of such interactions will be handled by the US team in Doha and the Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation's staff. He further informed that she will be stationed in Washington, DC, as reported by CNN. It should be mentioned here that Jones also has the distinction of serving as Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan and also as Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern and European and Eurasian Affairs. Meanwhile, last week, United Nations humanitarian agencies and their partners appealed to countries around the world to keep their promises to Afghanistan as they scramble to scale up the delivery of vital aid ahead of the upcoming winter season.

Image: AP