US: Biden Govt In Plans To Resettle Over 55,000 Afghan Refugees Permanently: Reports

Ever since the Taliban takeover, the Afghanistan crisis has taken center stage on the international agenda. In the latest development, the United States administration plans to resettle Afghan refugees from the American military bases to permanent houses, reported ANI. US President Joe Biden has decided to launch a program that aims to support the Afghans financially and resettle them. The resettling program would allow people from Afghanistan to start their life afresh in the United States.

The Biden administration plans to resettle around 55,600 Afghan evacuees from the US military bases to permanent houses, ANI cited local media. Resettling such a large number of Afghan refugees from US military bases to permanent houses would bring a massive change to the resettlement program since 1980, ANI reported citing Khaama Press. A large number of Afghan people who have worked for the United States in Afghanistan have been living in refugee camps that have been established by the authorities in American military bases.

In the new plan that will be launched by the Biden administration, a group of five people who are above the age of 18 can apply for being sponsors for the Afghan family, reported ANI. The sponsors will support the Afghan refugees financially for 90 days, complete their training and develop a plan for their families. If their proposal gets approval from the administration, the group would be responsible for their housing, supporting Afghan families in accessing facilities that are available to them through the US administration, like medical services and helping them in their children's admission in school and other responsibilities, ANI reported citing Khaama Press.

Earlier this month, the US military expected new Afghanistan evacuees to arrive in the United States in the coming week, reported AP on 1 October. Thousands of Afghans after staying for three weeks in Europe and the Middle East to get the measles vaccine were scheduled to arrive coming week. General Glen VanHerck, head of US Northern Command, told reporters that there are about 14,000 Afghans overseas that are expected to arrive, reported AP. Furthermore, he revealed that around 53,000 Afghans were scattered across eight US military installations, which was nearing its total capacity of 64,000. VanHerck further added that there are 4,000 evacuees at the US bases who have completed their medical and other screening processes and were given the approval to resettle in the United States.

Biden defends US-Afghan withdrawal

The Biden administration came under criticism for withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan as the Taliban recaptured power, resulting in chaos and deaths. However, the US President defended his withdrawal plan from Afghanistan. Addressing the nation on ending the war in Afghanistan, the US President said that the decision to end US military presence in Afghanistan was a unanimous choice of civilian, military advisors, service chiefs and commanders in the field. Biden said in his first address after the withdrawal that he was not "going to extend this forever war" and "forever exit."

