US: Biden Says Troops Will Stay In Afghanistan Till All Americans Are Evacuated

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday committed to keeping its military troops in Afghanistan till the evacuation process is completed. This means that US troops can stay in Afghanistan even after the withdrawal deadline of August 31.

Joe Biden in his first interview after Taliban takeover

In this first interview after the Taliban takeover, US President Joe Biden spoke to ABC News and assured that the US government will do everything possible to safely evacuating Americans and US diplomats from the country before the deadline. However, if needed the troops can also stay after the deadline. In that matter, when asked about the evacuation after the deadline, Biden said, "If there's American citizens left, we're gonna stay till we get them all out", reported AP.

According to media reports, around 15,000 Americans were present in Afghanistan after the Taliban entered the country.

The President also spoke about the situation of chaos during the overall withdrawal operation. He said that there was nothing to be done to avoid the chaos due to the huge number of people and limited facilities.

US evacuation in Afghanistan

Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on Sunday, the USA has been evacuating its personnel and citizens from the country. Earlier, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the US military does not have enough forces in Afghanistan to expand its mission in Kabul city. He also said that the State Department has been sending more consular affairs officers to speed up the evacuation process.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby also spoke about the evacuation and said that about 2,000 people including American citizens were evacuated over the past 24 hours. The numbers are expected to be the same in the upcoming 24 hours.

