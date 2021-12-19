US: Boss Forces Amazon Delivery Driver To Work through Devastating Tornado: Report

In a shocking incident, an Amazon delivery driver was threatened by her boss that she would be terminated if she did not finish her deliveries during the deadly tornado that hammered Illinois. According to screenshots of the text messages and a report published by Bloomberg, the unnamed Amazon delivery driver informed her boss at the dispatch that tornado alerts were on in her area and asked if she could return to base for safety. The boss threatened her with termination and said if she didn't continue the work, "this would end with you not having a job."

Around 1 hour later, massive storms struck one of the company's warehouses in Edwardsville, nearly 30 miles from where she was located. Despite the driver's concern for her safety from the oncoming tornado, the executive kept insisting the driver to complete the work. "If you decide to come back, that choice is yours. But I can tell you it won't be viewed as for your own safety", the boss said.

According to the text messages shared by Bloomberg, the boss said, "The safest practice is to stay exactly where you are. If you decide to return with your packages, it will be viewed as you refusing your route, which will ultimately end with you not having a job come tomorrow morning. The sirens are just a warning." The driver again informed her boss about the danger but was told to keep moving until Amazon provided any further instruction. The scared driver said that tornado sirens were going off, but the senior said that he was talking to Amazon about the issue.

"Just keep delivering for now. We have to wait for word from Amazon. If we need to bring people back, the decision will ultimately be up to them. I will let you know if the situation changes at all. I'm talking with them now about it", the boss said.

The driver said that she was heading back to base for her safety and asked, "How about for my own personal safety?". "I'm going to head back. Having alarms going off next to me and nothing but locked buildings around me isn't sheltering me in place. That's wanting to turn this van into a casket", the driver replied.

She even told her boss through text message that weather reports show that the worst tornado is going to be right on top of her in the next few minutes. Soon, a massive storm devastated a nearby area, throwing cars into the air, destroying houses, and demolishing the warehouse of the company where six Amazon workers were also killed. The driver informed the boss that she was "literally struck in the damn van without a safe space to go."

A few minutes later, the boss told her to find cover and hide. The driver, however, managed to avoid any harm, but the matter is now being investigated, and the dispatcher is likely to lose his job for forcing the driver to work when the tornado was around. Moreover, the e-commerce giant is being questioned by security enforcement authorities for the lack of safety protocols that led to the deaths of six workers at the warehouse.

