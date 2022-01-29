US Braces For 'bombogenesis' This Weekend; East Coast To Be Worst Hit By Winter Storm

The US weather department has forecasted a major winter storm, also known as bombogenesis along the Eastern Seaboard this weekend. According to Accuweather, New England is most likely to bear the brunt of the storm. However, the weatherman said that parts of the eastern Carolinas and major cities in the mid-Atlantic would be least affected by the storm.

On Saturday morning, AP reported that New York City was covered by half a foot (15 centimetres) of snow. As per the warning issued by the forecasters, snow could more than quadruple as a powerful nor’easter - a strong extratropical cyclone - kicked up blinding blizzard conditions. They also warned people to prepare to face potential high winds, power outages and coastal flooding.

BOMBOGENESIS! The latest @NWSWPC and @NWSOPC surface map analyzed the rapidly strengthening low-pressure system at 975 mb, a 35 mb drop in the last 18 hours! Visible satellite imagery reveals a classic, "comma-shape" system, indicative of a maturing cyclone. pic.twitter.com/ry4a0iIhTm — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 29, 2022

Weather officials have warned the people of Philadelphia, New York and Boston to prepare for the worst conditions as snow could mount up to two feet. Amid strict warnings of snowfall, airlines bound to the United States have cancelled more than 3,000 flights on Saturday. Officials from Virginia to Maine warned people to stay off the roads amid potential whiteout conditions.

Moreover, the authorities of Rhode Island, a US state in New England, has banned all non-emergency road travel from Sunday morning. "This is serious. We’re ready for this storm, and we also need Rhode Islanders to be ready. The best way to handle this storm is to stay home tomorrow," AP quoted Governor Dan McKee as saying.

US East Coast to bear brunt of bombogenesis

Governor McKee told the news agency that he permitted only essential personnel to drive in two of its three counties starting Friday night as a precautionary measure. Moreover, the weatherman has forecasted Massachusetts to receive heavy snowfall in isolated places. The authorities banned heavy trucks from interstate highways for most of Saturday.

"Coastal New Jersey was forecast to get as much as 18 inches (46 centimetres) of snow and eastern Long Island up to 17 inches (43 centimetres). Philadelphia, New York City, and parts of the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia could get 10 inches (25 centimetres) or more," AP quoted an official as saying.

"The worst of the storm was expected to blow by Sunday morning into Canada, where several provinces were under warnings," added the official.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)