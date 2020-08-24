US Says Energy Firms Shut 57.6% Of Offshore Crude Oil Production Over Twin Storm Threat

On August 23, US shut nearly 58 per cent, approximately 1.07 million barrels per day (bpd) offshore crude oil production in Gulf of Mexico due the twin tropical storm as it advanced across the Caribbean, the US government said. Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura posed threats on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and Cuba, as it headed to the Gulf of Mexico. Never before two storms were witnessed in the region since 1900, as per Colorado State University. At least 44.6 per cent, approximately 1,205 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of natural gas output was also stopped, federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said.

As per Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) press release, personnel in a total of six production platforms, 0.93 percent of the 643 manned platforms were evacuated based on the offshore operator data. Production platforms are located offshore to drill oil and natural gas lie in the path of the storm, it said..“BSEE is uniquely authorized to promote and enforce safety on the OCS, ensures that offshore workers experience the safest possible conditions,” BSEE wrote on its website. Further, the organisation activated its Hurricane Response Team as Tropical Storms Marco and Laura edged closer to the Gulf of Mexico. “Hurricane Response Team is monitoring offshore oil and gas operators in the Gulf as they evacuate platforms and rigs in preparation for the storms”, BSEE added in the release.

We are in unprecedented times,Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said at a news conference. We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the next few hours, we are also dealing with COVID-19, he added.

Rigs can include several types of offshore drilling facilities including jackup rigs, platform rigs, all submersibles and moored semisubmersible, BSEE said in the press release.

Ocean bed sub-surface safety valves closed

Personnel were evacuated from four rigs (non-dynamically positioned), equivalent to 40 percent of the 10 rigs currently operating in the Gulf. Additionally, the sub-surface safety valves located below the surface of the ocean floor were shut down to prevent the release of oil or gas which is a a standard procedure conducted by industry for safety and environmental reasons. According to the US National Hurricane Center, the two storms headed for Gulf of Mexico earlier hit Louisiana at midday, as Laura caused landfall. The hurricanes watch was issued at the Intracoastal City, Louisiana, eastward to the Mississippi-Alabama border on August 21.

