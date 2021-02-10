US Calls Quad ‘key Example', Says 'we're Going To Build By Deepening Cooperation'

The US on February 9 described the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) as a “key example” of Washington working with its “closest partners” for the good of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. While speaking at the daily news briefing, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that Quad is the key example of the US and added that Washington views the grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US as having “essential momentum” and “important potential” to deepen engagement on areas of “tradition focus” and to “confront defining issues of our time”.

Price said, “What I would say generally is that the Quad is a key example of the United States and our closest partners, including, in this case, India, pulling together for the good of a free and open Indo-Pacific region”.

He added, “We view the Quad as having essential momentum and important potential, and that's why we're going to build on it by deepening cooperation on areas of traditional focus, and that includes maritime security, while also working closely with Quad partners to confront some of the defining issues of our time”.

Biden admin plans to bring Quad leaders together

Further, the State Department spokesperson said that the issues include the coronavirus pandemic, climate and “democratic resilience as well”. Meanwhile, the Quad members are working together to arrange the first meeting of their leaders amidst China’s growing influence. According to the Japan Times, Biden's administration appears interested in building on the renewed attention to the grouping of the four major Indo-Pacific democracies, with national security adviser Jake Sullivan calling it "a foundation upon which to build substantial American policy in the Indo-Pacific”.

The United States has already proposed to other countries of holding an online meeting of the Quad leaders. The Quad members are expected to discuss cooperation for the realisation of a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" amid concerns over China's maritime assertiveness in the region as well.

It is also worth mentioning that last year after the Quad countries met for the second edition of the Ministerial meeting in Tokyo, the former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had hit out at China over its "bad behaviour," claiming that the Communist nation had aligned 60,000 soldiers along the LAC border. "The Indians are seeing 60,000 Chinese soldiers on their northern border," Mike Pompeo told had said adding that all four countries were witnessing China-associated risks and threats in different ways. Urging cooperation between the Quad members, Pompeo had said that the countries had 'seen it all' and had 'slept' on the threats for way too long, allowing the CCP to walk all over them.

That, however, was the old US administration led by Donald Trump which was simultaneously accused of at least partially lashing out of China for election reasons, given the US being the country worst-hit by the Coronavirus pandemic. The Biden administration's moves are likely to grab Beijing's attention in a most serious and concerted manner.

