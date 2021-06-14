US Can Rely On Turkey After Afghan Troops Pullout, Says Erdogan Ahead Of Meet With Biden

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on June 13, asserted that his country would be the “only reliable” NATO member left to stabilize Afghanistan in the aftermath of troop withdrawal, indicating that Washington could trust its ally. Erdogan, who is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden in Brussels asserted that he would discuss the issue with his American counterpart when they meet later on Monday. However, he clarified that he had already informed the US about Turkey’s decision to stay back and that the Biden administrating was “please and happy” with it.

"America is preparing to leave Afghanistan soon and from the moment they leave, the only reliable country to maintain the process over there is obviously Turkey," Erdogan told reporters at an Istanbul airport on Sunday before leaving for Brussels.

This comes as US and allied forces are in the final stages of pulling out their troops as a part of a tripartite deal with the Taliban and the Afghanistan government. Without revealing any details, Ankara has announced its plan to stay back. Speaking on the same to Firstpost, a Turkish official said Turkish troops could remain "as long as certain conditions including legal and financial are met."

'Turkey to stay under which frame?'

Meanwhile experts and observers have questioned the decision stating concerns that the Taliban may consider it a violation of the Afghan peace deal. "If Turkey is to stay it will do so under which frame: under NATO umbrella or bilateral terms?, asked anonymous experts adding that even if Turkey had to stay as a part of NATO, it would do it under which authorization.

As many as 25,000 troops, which had been stationed for almost two decades in Afghanistan, will be out of the country by September 11. On Saturday, the Taliban said that foreign forces should hold "no hope" of keeping a military presence in Afghanistan after the US and NATO withdraw troops, warning the security of embassies and airports would be the responsibility of Afghans. Meanwhile, Turkey has claimed to keep its troops near the airport and other locations significant to diplomats and foreign leaders.

Image: AP