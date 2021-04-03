US Capitol: Police Officer Dies After Car Rams Security Barrier; Biden 'heartbroken'

A Capitol Police officer was killed and another was injured after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the US Capitol on Friday afternoon and then emerged wielding a knife. It was the second line-of-duty death this year after the January 6 insurrection.

Video shows the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said, as per AP reports. Pittman said, “I just ask that the public continue to keep U.S. Capitol Police and their families in your prayers. This has been an extremely difficult time for U.S. Capitol Police after the events of Jan. 6 and now the events that have occurred here today."

One officer dies; suspect identified

The officer has been identified as William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department’s first responders unit. As per the two law enforcement officials, the investigators initially believed that the suspect stabbed one of the officers. However, it was later unclear if the knife actually made contact. Authorities also said that there is no ongoing threat. Also, the Capitol has been put on lockdown for the time being.

The suspect has been identified as a 25-year-old man named Noah Green. Investigators have been digging into his background, trying to examine if he had any mental health history. They are also working to obtain warrants in order to access his online accounts.

Biden issues a statement

Reacting to the incident, US President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden are heartbroken. Biden, who was with First Lady Jill Biden at Camp David for the Easter holiday, offered his "heartfelt condolences" to the family of William Evans.

"Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the US Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the US Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life," Biden said.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans' family, and everyone grieving his loss. We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it," the President added.

(Image Credits: AP)