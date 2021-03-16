US Capitol Police Officer Fired Over Anti-semitic Reading Material Discovered At Work Area

A US Capitol police officer was suspended on Monday after authorities discovered an anti-Semitic book near his work area, acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told said in a statement. Capitol Police officer, who chose not to be named, was asked to leave after a congressional aide saw the antisemitic printed reading material when the said officer left the capitol building, following which, suspension orders were issued relieving the officer of his duties until further notice. A probe was ordered into the incident.

In his statement, the congressional staffer, Zach Fisch alleged that he was exiting the Longworth House Office Building when his eyes wandered to an unusual material, printed text on anti-semitism that was laid on a table next to the entrance. It was bound by a single clipper, and the text was emblazoned in bright red, Fisch told The Washington Post, the first to report the story.

USCP suspended an officer over this today. I have some questions.



Why did that officer feel comfortable leaving this out in the open?



This printout was tattered and over two years old. Had it been passed around?



How many other USCP officers share these beliefs? READ | Man charged in Capitol riot plot to be released from jail March 15, 2021

In January 6th, we watched as USCP officers were indifferent to — and even accommodating of — white supremacist insurrectionists, some of whom wore Camp Auschwitz t shirts.



More than two months later, we evidently haven’t solved this problem. — Zach Fisch (@ZachFisch) March 15, 2021

This is both a national security problem and a workplace safety problem.



Our office is full of people — Black, brown, Jewish, queer — who have good reason to fear white supremacists.



If the USCP is all that stands between us and the mob we saw on Jan. 6, how can we feel safe? — Zach Fisch (@ZachFisch) March 15, 2021

According to WaPo’s sources, many of whom accessed the photographic evidence, the chief of staff to Dem New York Congressman Rep. Mondaire Jones first identified the anti-semitic book on Jewish cabals titled ‘The Protocols of the Elders of Zion on the officer. He reported the matter, immediately to the senior authorities. Furthermore, he told reporters that he was ‘overwhelmed and horrified’ spotting the work in the officer’s work area. The document was slightly tattered, he informed, adding that as “a jew” the incident spattered his sentiments.

Chief of Capitol police response

“This is both a national security problem and a workplace safety problem,” Fisch tweeted shortly. “Our office is full of people — Black, brown, Jewish, queer — who have good reason to fear white supremacists. If the USCP is all that stands between us and the mob we saw on Jan. 6, how can we feel safe?” In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection, the Capitol police have come under scrutiny for holding White Supremacy ideals.

Although not revealing what exactly was the purpose of such a text in one of his officer’s possessions, Pittman apologized, saying that he takes allegations of inappropriate behavior seriously. “Once this matter was brought to my attention, I immediately ordered the officer to be suspended until the Office of Professional Responsibility can thoroughly investigate,” the chief of capitol police said in an official statement.

(Image Credit: AP)