US Capitol Riot: Schumer Announces All-female Senate Sergeant-at-arms Team

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday, March 3, announced an all-female Senate sergeant-at-arms leadership team. This comes after the previous sergeant-at-arms resigned due to the fallout from the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. As per the official press release, Karen Gibson will be serving as new Senate sergeant-at-arms, Kelly Fado as deputy sergeant-at-arms and Jennifer Hemingway as chief of staff.

I'm excited to announce the leadership team at the Senate Sergeant at Arms:



Lieutenant General Karen Gibson

Kelly Fado

Jennifer Hemingway



This is the first time in history the office will be led by a team of women, and we know they'll be successful.https://t.co/djPut773WK — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 3, 2021

Leader Schumer said, “I am excited to announce the new and historic leadership team in the office of the Senate Sergeant at Arms”. He added, “Lieutenant General Karen Gibson, Kelly Fado and Jennifer Hemingway are all exceptionally qualified for this vital Senate office, which not only serves the institution but also the country. This will also be the first time in our nation’s long history that this office will be led by a team of women, and we know they will be successful in their tenure”.

The former Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger and House sergeant-at-arms Paul Irving resigned after the Capitol riots. However, both of them testified at a Senate hearing last month and spoke about the failure to prevent the riots. Lieutenant General Karen Gibson who will now serve as the new sergeant-at-arms has worked for 33 years in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence as the Deputy Director of National Intelligence for National Security Partnerships and retired in 2020.

Another threat

In another significant development, a potential threat to the Capitol on March 4 has resulted in tightened security around the structure. This comes after lawmakers were alerted by the United States officials on Wednesday. The security deployed around The Capitol is a precautionary measure as the militia units that were around during the riots in the Capitol on January 6, had threatened that they 'want to blow up The Capitol, the Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman had said to the lawmakers.

An official statement by the US Capitol police also hinted of 'a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4’. The FBI meanwhile has been posting updates about the suspects who are likely to be involved in the riots that sparked violence in The Capitol on January 6. At least 300 people have been listed by the FBI till now who will face charges in the January riots, while 280 have been arrested, according to the US Justice Department.

