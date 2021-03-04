Capitol Hill Siege: FBI Tightens Security; Warns Biden Admin Of New Attack Being Planned

A potential threat to the Capitol on March 4 has resulted in tightened security around the structure after lawmakers were alerted by the United States officials on Wednesday. The security deployed around The Capitol is a precautionary measure as the militia units that were around during the riots in the Capitol on January 6, had threatened that they 'want to blow up The Capitol, the Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman had said to the lawmakers.

In the latest development over the threat of a possible attack on the legislative structure, the FBI provided information to the US Department of Homeland Security, warning the forces of 'increased chatter among extremists, including members of the Three Percenters extremist group — who are allegedly plotting against the Capitol on March 4,' according to the US media on Thursday.

US Justice Department raises alarm

An official statement by the US Capitol police also hinted of 'a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4.' The FBI meanwhile has been posting updates about the suspects who are likely to be involved in the riots that sparked violence in The Capitol on January 6. At least 300 people have been listed by the FBI till now who will face charges in the January riots, while 280 have been arrested, according to the US Justice Department.

This development comes months after alleged Trump supporters gathered outside The Capitol building earlier this year. Several people were injured as the gathering turned into a riot with many trying to breach the security of the legislative building, by climbing the walls. They stormed the Capitol and were unsuccessful in their attempt to halt the Congress' certification of the Electoral College, for elections.

The other extremist groups whose members have also been arrested for inciting the violence include the Proud Boys group. The Capitol Police Chief Pittman had warned the lawmakers saying "We are apprised by the desires of militia groups to blow up the Capitol after January 6 riots. Based on that information, we think that it is prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities."

