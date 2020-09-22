US CDC Retracts Warning On Airborne Transmission Of COVID After Posting It 'mistakenly'

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), on September 21, took down its guidance warning on the possible airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus. Earlier on September 18, the top body had posted an update asserting that it was “possible” for coronavirus to spread via air. However, Jay butler, Deputy director for infectious disease at CDC later clarified that they were ‘draft recommendations’ and were posted in error, Washinton post reported.

The ‘mistakenly’ posted guidelines recommended people to use air purifiers to reduce germs indoor to avoid disease from spreading. Previously, CDC had asserted that SARS-CoV-2 mostly spreads through large drops encountered at close range. But last week, the health body updated the guidelines stating that the virus can transmit over a distance beyond six feet.

As per Washington Post, CDC said that it was currently updating its recommendations regarding the airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and the update language would be posted when the update process would be completed. Currently, the webpage has removed all references to airborne spread, accept for a disclaimer which states that the mode of transmission is under review.

Read: US CDC Announces Reversal Of Controversial Change In COVID-19 Testing Advice

Read: CDC Chief Says Face Masks May Provide Better Protection Against COVID-19 Than Vaccine

Reverses testing guidelines

Ealier, CDC had announced the reversal of the controversial change in its COVID-19 testing guidelines which didn’t mandate testing for asymptomatic persons. The latest revision in the guidelines reinforces the need to test asymptomatic persons due to the high-risk of transmission.

The controversial CDC guidelines were published on August 24 which said that people who had been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient “do not necessarily need a test” if they do not display symptoms. The announcement was reportedly made after pressure from higher echelons of the Trump administration and after the deliberations which took place in the absence of White House coronavirus task force member Dr Anthony Fauci. However, a majority of states refused the order and continued to test asymptomatic people.

Read: Trump Disputes CDC Head: Masks 'may Be Effective'

Read: US CDC Announces Reversal Of Controversial Change In COVID-19 Testing Advice