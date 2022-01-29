US: Committee Probing Capitol Riots Summons Fake Trump Electors From Seven States

In a key development, on Friday, more than a dozen people were subpoenaed by the House committee probing the US Capitol insurgency for fraudulently declaring Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in seven swing states. As per a report by AP, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, wrote a letter stating that the panel is seeking information and testimony from 14 individuals accused of submitting false certificates declaring Trump the winner of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. All seven states were won by current President Joe Biden.

He further stated that they believe the people they have subpoenaed have knowledge of who was behind that scheme, according to AP. He further added that they will encourage them to participate in the Select Committee's investigation in order to provide answers to the American people concerning the January 6th violence and to ensure that the events of that day never repeat.

Fictitious Electoral College ballots for Trump

The panel has uncovered information indicating that groups of individuals gathered on December 14, 2020, more than a month after Election Day in the seven states and then submitted fictitious Electoral College ballots for Trump. The fake certificate was later forwarded to Congress from those seven states, where several of Trump's aides used them to justify delaying or obstructing election certification on Jan. 6, 2021, according to AP.

American Oversight, a watchdog organisation, accessed the certificates that were submitted by Republicans in seven states, last March. US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco stated that the Justice Department had received referrals from lawmakers regarding the forged certifications and that prosecutors were now looking into that, according to CNN. The supporters of Donald Trump drove the insurgency on the Capitol building on January 6.

Most recent subpoenaed witnesses in the committee's multi-year probe

The fake voters are the most recent subpoenaed witnesses in the committee's probe, which commenced last summer. The investigation has focused on Trump family members and supporters, members of Congress, and even social media groups accused of spreading election falsehoods. The committee will undertake hearings to provide the American public with the most extensive and comprehensive look into the individuals and events that led to the Capitol insurgency.

(Inputs from AP News)

