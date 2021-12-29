US Committee Probing Jan 6 Violence Agrees To Delay Records Requests Related To Trump Govt

The United States House Committee probing the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has decided to delay their request to get some of the pages of records pertaining to the Trump administration. The decision has been taken at the request of the Biden administration. The Biden administration has expressed concerns that releasing the documents from the Trump administration might compromise the national security and executive privilege, according to AP.

Confirming the development, Committee spokesman Tim Mulvey informed that the committee has agreed to delay the action on some of the records “as part of the accommodations process”. Mulvey further revealed that the Select Committee has not withdrawn its request for these records. Furthermore, he said that the committee will continue to work with the executive branch to make sure that they get access to information that is related to the investigation.

Biden administration agrees to shield some documents of Jan 6

Even though the Biden administration has not agreed to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to not release the documents related to January 6. However, they have agreed to coordinate with the committee to protect some of the documents surrounding that day. The agreement to not release some of the documents of the Trump administration to the committee has been memorialized in a letter from the White House counsel’s office. According to the letter from the White House counsel’s office, most of the documents that have been kept away from the time of the Trump administration do not cover the events of January 6.

Dozens of pages which have been created on January 6 have no connection with the Capitol riot incident. The White House Deputy Counsel Jonathan Su in one of the two letters to the committee has stated that the documents which the Select Committee has agreed to defer its request do have any relation with “White House’s preparations for or response to the events of January 6, or on efforts to overturn the election or otherwise obstruct the peaceful transfer of power,” according to AP. It is to mention here that former President Donald Trump has requested the court to block release of documents.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP