US Condemns Khalistani Attack On Indian Consulate In San Francisco, But With A Caveat

The United States on Tuesday condemned the violent incidents that have taken place recently at Indian diplomatic facilities, said the US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel. While addressing a press briefing he asserted that it supports free speech but violence or threat of violence is never an acceptable form of protest.

On being asked about the Indian-American community in the US living in fear after the Khalistan provocation, especially in San Francisco after the vandalisation of the Indian consulate, Vedant Patel said, "We condemn the recent violent incidents that have taken place during protests at Indian diplomatic facilities in the United States."

He further said, "We support the First Amendment rights of protesters, and we support the engagement of free speech activities. However, violence or the threat of violence is never an acceptable form of protest."

Citing the Vienna Convention obligation, Vedant Patel assured that the US Department of State is committed to taking all appropriate measures to protect the safety and security of the diplomatic facilities and employees working there. "Consistent with our Vienna Convention obligations, the Department is committed to taking all appropriate steps, including coordination with federal, state, and local law enforcement authorities, to protect the safety and security of these facilities and the diplomatic individuals who work within them as well," he said.

In a response to the recent attack on Indian journalist in the US, Vedant Patel said "Attacks against journalists are never acceptable, and we condemn any incidents of violence against a member of the media just doing their job, and any act of violence or vandalism against a diplomatic facility as well," he said.

The response from Vedant Patel comes after Khalistan provocateurs in the US threatened the Indian embassy and Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday. Earlier this week, Khalistan provocateurs attacked the Indian counsulate in San Francisco. Videos on social media showed a mob carrying Khalistan flags gathered outside the consulate.

This comes a day after the US came out in support of Rahul Gandhi stating that it is watching the developments in connection with the disqualification of the Congress leader. It further added the strengthening of democratic values and freedom of expression remains the cornerstone of the relations between both countries. Notably, Gandhi was disqualified after being convicted in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remarks.

After the US statement, BRS leader Keshava Rao hit out at the US for backing Rahul Gandhi over his disqualification saying the United States should not be meddling in India’s affairs. Recently, during his London visit, the Gandhi scion had expressed his concerns over the crumbling democracy in India and sought foreign intervention.