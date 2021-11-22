US Conducts Third H-1B Visa Lottery First Time In Its History To Select Eligible Workers

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) conducted an unprecedented third H-1B lottery to meet the limit for the financial year 2021-22. As per the set protocol, authorities select the successful candidates for a work visa by a computerized draw of the total applicants. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people from across the world apply for the H-1B visa to live in the country.

“On November 19, we selected from among previously submitted electronic registrations using a random selection process. The petition filing period based on registrations selected on November 19 will begin on Nov. 22, 2021, and close on Feb. 23, 2022. Individuals with selected registrations will have their myUSCIS accounts updated to include a selection notice, which includes details about when and where to file,” the USCIS said in a statement.

Interestingly, this was the first time that USCIS needed to conduct a third raffle to select the required number of candidates. In July, the federal agency opened the second round of the application process as it did not get enough applications in the first round. Those selected now would be allowed to start working in the US starting October 2022. The agency has set the H-1B visa cap at 65,000. In addendum, 20,000 seats are reserved for applicants who completed their Masters in the US (Master's cap)

USCIS recently determined the need to select additional registrations to reach the fiscal year (FY)

2022 H-1B numerical allocations (H-1B cap). On Nov. 19, we selected previously submitted electronic registrations using a random selection process. — USCIS (@USCIS) November 19, 2021

The petition filing period based on registrations selected on Nov. 19 begins Nov. 22 & closes Feb. 23. Individuals with selected registrations will have their myUSCIS accounts updated to include a selection notice with details of when and where to file. https://t.co/enHbdov10z — USCIS (@USCIS) November 19, 2021

What is H-1B Visa?

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China. As per official data, foreign workers at tech companies like TCS, Cognizant, Infosys, and Wipro make up to 50 per cent of their worker’s population.

The USCIS states, "The H-1B program allows companies and other employers in the United States to temporarily employ foreign workers in occupations that require the theoretical and practical application of a body of highly specialized knowledge and a bachelor’s degree or higher in the specific speciality, or it's equivalent. H-1B speciality occupations may include fields such as architecture, engineering, mathematics, physical sciences, social sciences, medicine and health, education, business specialities, accounting, law, theology, and the arts. For more information about the H-1B program, visit our H-1B Specialty Occupations webpage".

