US 'confident That Iran Conducted' Attack On Ship Linked To Israeli Billionaire Off Oman

The United States on August 1 blamed Iran for the fatal attack on an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire and leaving two crew members off Oman in the Arabian Sea. Marking the first fatalities after several years of assaults targeting shipping in the region, authorities said on July 30 that Liberian-flagged tanker Mercer Street was struck with US officials claiming that it was a drone-style attack. On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that, “Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this attack” adding that the attack was carried out using a drone.

Blinken said, “We join our partners and allies in our strong condemnation of the attack against the Mercer Street, a commercial ship that was peacefully transiting through the north Arabian Sea in international waters. Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this attack, which killed two innocent people, using one-way explosive UAVs, a lethal capability it is increasingly employing throughout the region.”

“There is no justification for this attack, which follows a pattern of attacks and other belligerent behaviour. These actions threaten freedom of navigation through this crucial waterway, international shipping and commerce, and the lives of those on the vessels involved,” he added.

Earlier, UK also said on August 1 that it believes Iran had deliberately orchestrated the attack in a “clear violation of international law.” However, Iran has denied any kind of involvement in the attack on the ship. As per reports, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh called on Israel “must stop such baseless accusations.” He further said in a news conference that, “Iran will not hesitate for a moment to defend its... interests and national security.”

UK on tanker attack: 'Deliberate, targetted'

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also said that Britain believes that Iran deliberately attacked the Israeli tanker off Oman. Calling on Iran to cease such attacks, Raab also said, “We believe this attack was deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran” adding that it was “highly likely” that a drone was used in the attack.

Following the attack, the US military and Zodiac Maritime, which operates the vessel, had also said that the strike appeared to have involved a drone. The attack on Thursday night (local time) targetted the tanker just northeast of the Omani island of Masirah, over 300 kilometres (185 miles) southeast of Oman’s capital, Muscat. London-based Zodiac Maritime, linked to Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Group, said that two crew members died in the incident.

IMAGE: AP