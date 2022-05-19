US Congress Bestows Its Highest Honour To Merchant Mariners Who Fought In World War II

After nearly eight decades, the United States Congress has bestowed its highest honour to merchant seamen who partook in World War II, a battle in which over 8,000 of them were slain. According to a report by Associated Press, the 'Congressional Gold Medal' was presented to the surviving merchant mariners who supplied equipment, food, gasoline, and other commodities to military troops across the world during World War II.

Furthermore, this honour has been awarded over two years after Congress approved it. Since they were not a branch of the military, they did not acquire veteran status until 1988, despite having the greatest per capita mortality rate in the conflict, Associated Press reported.

During the war, the US Merchant Marine supplied products in a variety of circumstances, including the Normandy assault. The law establishing the medal, which was enacted by Congress in March 2020, quotes a 1944 New York Times article stating that the Normandy assault "would not have been possible without the Merchant Marine."

Congressional leaders have further expressed gratitude for the mariners' service, stating that it was long overdue.

Nancy Pelosi presented Congressional Gold Medal to merchant mariners

In addition to this, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, who was present at the event, said, “Today, it was my honor to present the Congressional Gold Medal to the Merchant Mariners of World War II, in recognition of their bravery and outstanding service.” She also added, “May this medal serve as an expression of our nation's profound respect and admiration for these American heroes.”

Taking to Twitter, Pelosi went on to add that America's Merchant Mariners steadily supplied munitions and supplies to every war-affected region despite aerial bombs from above and submarine assaults from below. Their mission was dubbed "the most difficult and dangerous transportation job ever undertaken" by the then US President, Franklin Roosevelt.

Apart from this, at the event in Statuary Hall, Dave Yoho, a 94 years old veteran of the service, stated that he and his fellow sailors "brought home the scars of war," but were forgotten.

California Democratic Representative John Garamendi, one of the law's original sponsors, stated that to award the medal, it took nearly 50 years for Congress to issue it. He pointed out that the veterans' descendants are still at sea, transporting products all over the world. Furthermore, the medal will be on display in New York's American Merchant Marine Museum, Associated Press reported.

