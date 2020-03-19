US Congress Members To Self-quarantine After Contact With Coronavirus Patient

US lawmakers will undergo self-quarantine after two members of the United States Congress have recently tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. The two members of Congress announced that they have tested positive for coronavirus on March 18. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams tested positive.

Precautionary measures by lawmakers

As per reports, 21 US lawmakers have announced that they will be going into self-quarantine after coming into contact with an infected individual. Take a look at the list of US congressmen that have decided to self-quarantine themselves.

Ted Cruz- Republican Senator Ted Cruz from Texas had announced that he would be going under self-quarantine after coming into contact with an individual during a conference who later tested positive. According to reports, Ted Cruz’s period of self-quarantine ended on March 17 and he claimed that he felt great and strong.

Read: Two US Congressmen Test Positive For Coronavirus

Matt Gaetz- Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz had also came in contact with an infected person during a conference, while his tests had come back negative, he decided to exercise caution and remained in quarantine. Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia was informed that he came into contact with an infected individual and decided to undertake 14-day quarantine as a precautionary measure. Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona was similarly informed that he came in contact with a person who had tested positive and therefore would self-quarantine himself.

Read: Emergency $100 Bn Coronavirus Relief Bill Clears US Congress

Other lawmakers that have also gone into quarantine are- Democratic Rep. Julia Brownley of California, Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia, Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott, Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky, Rep. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania, Republican Rep. Drew Ferguson of Georgia, Republican Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Republican Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri, Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida and Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York.

Read: Amid Virus, US Congress' Leaders Resist Call For Remote Voting

Read: Coronavirus: Quarantined US Congressman's Tweet On Life And Death Triggers Memes