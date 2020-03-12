Coronavirus: Quarantined US Congressman's Tweet On Life And Death Triggers Memes

US House Representative Paul Gosar’s tweet on coronavirus pandemic started a meme trend after he shared his thoughts while being in self-quarantine. The Congressman tweeted an image of warriors from the 2018 movie The Great Battle and wrote a convoluted sentence which many called “existential crisis”.

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/m6vU5RTQHJ — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

Read: NBA Coronavirus: LeBron James, Steph Curry And Others React In Shock To NBA Suspension

At first, social media found the tweet “weird” but it suddenly took off and everyone pitched in with their memes and hilarious interpretations.

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/crgRZsCurU — kevin (@KevINthe406) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/gWtwxUMYAb — BTarski (@b_tarski) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/UPAxjnqLjc — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I'd rather die gloriously in a gigantic battle mech fighting kaiju than from a virus. In a way it doesn't matter. But it kinda does. https://t.co/tixk08k2rI pic.twitter.com/yKwxL211bC — Cradle of Sloth 🦥 (@CaseyExplosion) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. https://t.co/krF13ZUkBz pic.twitter.com/hs4q3w8rHI — Beige Shiba ♔ (@BeigeShiba) March 11, 2020

Read: Twitter Staff Ordered 'mandatory' Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Slammed over 'Wuhan virus'

Gosar and Senator Ted Cruz have been under self-quarantined after they came in contact with a man, at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), who was later tested positive of the novel coronavirus. The Republican politician had earlier drawn criticism for referring COVID-19 as “the Wuhan virus” and many called the tweet racist and xenophobic.

Read: Raj Thackeray Furious As Coronavirus Prohibits MNS Rally; Asks 'What's The Real Problem?'

Read: Shiv Sena Seeks Coronavirus Warning Caller Tunes In All Languages; Praises Centre