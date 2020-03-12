The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus: Quarantined US Congressman's Tweet On Life And Death Triggers Memes

US News

US House Representative Paul Gosar’s tweet on the novel coronavirus pandemic started a meme trend after he shared his thoughts while being in self-quarantine.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

US House Representative Paul Gosar’s tweet on coronavirus pandemic started a meme trend after he shared his thoughts while being in self-quarantine. The Congressman tweeted an image of warriors from the 2018 movie The Great Battle and wrote a convoluted sentence which many called “existential crisis”.

Read: NBA Coronavirus: LeBron James, Steph Curry And Others React In Shock To NBA Suspension

At first, social media found the tweet “weird” but it suddenly took off and everyone pitched in with their memes and hilarious interpretations. 

Read: Twitter Staff Ordered 'mandatory' Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Slammed over 'Wuhan virus'

Gosar and Senator Ted Cruz have been under self-quarantined after they came in contact with a man, at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), who was later tested positive of the novel coronavirus. The Republican politician had earlier drawn criticism for referring COVID-19 as “the Wuhan virus” and many called the tweet racist and xenophobic.

Read: Raj Thackeray Furious As Coronavirus Prohibits MNS Rally; Asks 'What's The Real Problem?'

Read: Shiv Sena Seeks Coronavirus Warning Caller Tunes In All Languages; Praises Centre

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IPL
CORONAVIRUS IMPACTS IPL - LIVE
INDIA NEEDS TO GET INTO VACCINE PRODUCTION IN A BIG WAY: KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS WORLDWIDE: LIVE TRACKER
Rajinikanth
RAJINIKANTH NOT TO BE CM FACE
Subramanian
SWAMY FEARS BANKRUPTCY
Cristiano Ronaldo
CRISTIANO RONALDO QUARANTINED