US Congress Recognises Two Indian Spiritual Leaders For Their Contributions Towards Global Peace

The US Congress has recognised two Indian spiritual leaders, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Acharya Lokesh Muni, for their efforts towards global peace and harmony.

“With his message of peace and commitment to education and humanitarianism, Gurudev has lived a life dedicated to the betterment of others,” Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said in his remarks in the House of Representatives.

Describing Ravi Shankar as a global humanitarian and spiritual leader, Krishnamoorthi said for over 40 years, he has helped guide individuals in Illinois and throughout the world in their search for inner peace with his programmes rooted in meditation and yoga.

“Through his charity work and educational efforts, Gurudev has spread his belief that if individuals find inner peace, it can lead to real-world reductions in violence and conflict,” Krishnamoorthi said.

He also recognised Acharya Muni for his lifetime dedication to promoting peace, religious tolerance, and universal values.

“At a young age, Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni Ji committed himself to the study and teaching of Jainism, Buddhism, and Vedic philosophy,” he said.

“Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni Ji has dedicated himself to the promotion of peace and tolerance among different faith groups," he said.

He has helped defuse communal violence on multiple occasions and recently opened the World Peace Center in Gurugram, India, Krishnamoorthi said.

“With the support of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni Ji leads interfaith dialogues with the goal of finding common ground among the participants. Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni Ji's work has positively impacted individuals throughout the world,” he said.