US Congressman Duncan Hunter Plans To Plead Guilty To Corruption Charge

US Marine veteran Duncan Hunter was accused of federal corruption charges plans to plead guilty on December 3, and also hinted that he will leave Congress. The Republican is accused of misusing the funds for elections campaign to organise vacations, golf trips and spending the money for personal expenses.

Will confess to protect my children: Hunter

In an exclusive interview with international media held at San Diego, he said he will confess and plead guilty to protect his children from facing the public trial which an extremely exhausting process. He acknowledged that he doesn't want to burden his children since it will be tough for them. It's already difficult for them being kids of a public figure, and hence its time they stay out of the spotlight. Hunter further said that he will accept the verdict announced by the judges. He also wants his seat to stay secured with the Republicans and indicated his dismissal from the Congress.

He was part of Congress for the past 11 years. After the 2018 elections, Hunter was re-elected after being accused of corruption charges for misusing more than $2,50,000 in campaign funds. After the accusation, many Republicans decided to fight elections against him. Hunter did not step down from his position underscoring it as a political move.

The prosecution further revealed the dark reality of married congressman who used the money of campaign to finance his romantic affairs with several lobbyists and congressional aides. However, these defence lawyers tried to argue against the allegations. But Thomas Whelan, US District Judge said that the accusations were valid to understand whether the campaign money was illegally spent.

Margaret Hunter, 44, Hunter’s wife previously accepted her contribution to the campaign scandal. She accepted the conspiracy charges and was sentenced to five years of federal custody, along with fine up to $2,50,000. Despite all this, Hunter plans to fight the November 2020 elections and said that the office will remain open irrespective of the corruption case.

