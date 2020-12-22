US Congresswoman AOC Gets COVID-19 Vaccine On Instagram Live, Documents Entire Process

US Dem. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez received the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and she shared the process live with her Instagram followers. The New York lawmaker shared the video of herself in the lead-up to the shot, including filling out a questionnaire and as well as how she felt afterwards. In the caption, she wrote that she would never, ever ask anyone to do something she wasn’t willing to do it on herself.

While taking to social media, AOC answered questions from followers and even shared a video showing the injection into her upper arm. On Friday, the 31-year-old took the first of the two rounds of the Pfizer vaccine, each administered 21 days apart. After receiving the jab, AOC shared information on potential side effects, safety and the efficacy of the vaccine. She even revealed that she was experiencing some minor symptoms after the inoculation.

She said, “I have a little muscle soreness in my arm which is not unusual with any shot. The second thing that I’m feeling is fatigue — but also, it’s been a really long time since I had a break”.

Further, AOC even went on the respond to a question about why the politicians getting the vaccine shots ahead of the healthcare workers. She said that she was actually surprised by this too and added, “I was expecting that we were going to get it a lot later”. However, she explained that the Congress’ access is due to something is known as “continuity of governance planning”. “Basically, there are national security politics on the books to ensure continuity of governance during national emergencies,” she said.

Biden receives vaccine shot

Meanwhile, on Monday, US President-elect Joe Biden also received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a hospital in Newark, Delaware. The vaccination process was also broadcasted live on television across the 50 states. With just a month left for his White House inauguration, Biden took the opportunity to urge all Americans to get inoculated as soon as the vaccine becomes available to them.

The 77-year-old also garnered accolades from Americans as he refused to count to three before receiving the shot. “I am ready,“ he said as instructed the health care professional to inject him with the vaccine. Biden praised the health care workers and said President Donald Trump's administration "deserves some credit getting this off the ground.” The president-elect said that his wife Jill Biden had received her first dose earlier in the day.

