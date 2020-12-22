NBA Won't "jump The Line In Any Form" To Get Vaccinations: Adam Silver

After a difficult and COVID-19 affected 2020, the NBA season is set to return on December 22. With the pandemic still prevailing, leagues have to follow countless protocols pertaining to the safety of everyone involved. While the NBA has numerous rules in place, an outbreak within the league is possible. During a recent interview, NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke about vaccinations, and how the league will approach the matter.

Adam Silver assures that the league will not "jump the line" to get the COVID-19 vaccine

It goes without saying that in no form or way will we jump the line,” Silver during a conference call with NBA writers. The call happened a day before the league starts the 2020-21 season, where Silver was quick to assure the league will wait for their turn to get their hands on the vaccine. He addressed the transporting and distributing challenges the government could face, taking in mind the country's 300 million population.

“It’s my hope that when we are eligible that members of the NBA community will want to get vaccinated," Silver added. The league plans to be proactive, helping the government and their efforts in "terms of public messaging as to the benefits of taking the vaccine".

Since the COVID-19 sent the world into a state of panic earlier this year, the NBA has been providing support. While players like Steph Curry and Kevin Love have made an effort on a personal level, the league has come forward with their NBA Together initiative, along with them favouring anti-body tests in May.

Adam Silver believes in NBA safety protocols

Silver also addressed other concerns people had, which includes the league starting while COVID-19 cases in US keep rising. As per the NBA commissioner, the league is currently "comfortable with the health and safety protocols" designed, and would not be starting the season if they did not think they could. The league completed their 2019-20 season at a bubble environment in Walt Disney World, which ended successfully without an outbreak within the league.

As a 71-game schedule for every team is expected, Silver is aware they might have to reschedule their games. However, "tens of thousands of people rely on" on the league for their livelihood. "It still is a piece of life I think we’re able to get back for the time being. On top of that, sports provide common rooting interests that bring people together in unique and special ways".

Silver said he expects bumps on the road, but the league would not have moved forward with a new season unless it was confident it could complete a 72-game schedule for each team.

