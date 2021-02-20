US Cop Who Participated In Capitol Riot Arrested, Charged With Obstruction Of Justice

A Pennsylvania police officer has been charged and arrested for his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol Hill building. According to reports, Joseph Fischer, a patrolman at North Cornwall Township Police Department, has been charged for "violently" pushing on duty Capitol police officers and then "unlawfully" entering the US Congress building. Fischer has been slammed with several federal charges, including obstruction of justice/Congress.

On January 6, Fischer had posted a video of himself on Facebook, where he can be seen pushing a line of police officers with the intention of entering the Congress building. According to the FBI, the video was accompanied by the text, "Made it inside... received pepper balls and pepper-sprayed. Police line was 4 deep... I made it to level two..." FBI in an affidavit said that at about 50 seconds into the video, who appears to be Fischer can be heard yelling "Charge". Towards the end of the video, he can be seen charging towards a line of police officers.

This comes after the FBI received information that a Facebook user named 'SV Spindrift' bragged about breaking into the US Capitol building and posted a video of himself showing in the front of the line pushing against the police, which was later removed by the social media company. Days later, the FBI requested Facebook to share information of any account or accounts associated with the aforementioned user. Facebook provided an email address and a mobile number, which led the FBI to Fischer. Upon investigation, the FBI found that Fischer's mobile number was active near the Capitol Hill building on January 6.

Further investigation revealed that Fischer was captured on video footage from a law enforcement database of pictures and videos from the Capitol riot on January 6. The source of the video was a body camera worn by a Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer responding to the Capitol Hill riot on January 6.

January 6 riot

Supporters of former President Donald Trump laid siege on the US Capitol building on January 6, while a joint session to certify Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' win was underway. Members of the Congress had to be evacuated after a riotous mob stormed the building. A week later, Donald Trump was impeached by the House for inciting the violent mob. However, the Senate acquitted Trump in a trial that lasted from February 9 to February 13.

