US: Coronavirus Cases Approach 5 Million Mark As Officials Hope For Vaccine By Year-end

On August 8, United States Coronavirus infection tally set new records, with cases approaching 5 million marks and the United States is leading the chart of COVID 19 infections. According to international media reports, with one out of every 66 residents infected and more than 160,000 deaths, nearly a quarter of the world’s total deaths because of coronavirus, United States is worst affected because of the pandemic. United States government is in the hope to get an effective vaccine at the year-end, which will stop the spread of the contagious virus.

This depressing milestone came as United States President Donald Trump signed executive orders, which plans to provide financial relief to American citizens affected by the coronavirus pandemic after the White House failed to reach a deal with Congress. On August 7 United States Labour department witnessed employment growth slump in the month of July and need additional aid from the government. On August 5, while talking to media Dr.Anthony Fauci said there could be one effective vaccine at the year-end and on the other hand, United States President Donald Trump gave an optimistic view about vaccines saying that we would have a vaccine by November when the United States will undergo elections.

Hope on Novavax

American vaccine development company Novavax said on August 4 that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus, according to initial data that came from a small and early-stage clinical trial. It also said that it will start an important phase third trial as soon as in September, the company also added that it is able to produce 1 billion to 2 billion doses of the vaccine incoming 2021. Talking to international media Novavax research chief Gregory Glenn told that the late-stage clinical trial could potentially bring enough data to obtain regulatory approvals as early as December.

(Image Credit- AP)

