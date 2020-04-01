US: Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 4,000, Higher Than 9/11 Attacks

The new epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, the United States, has more than 188,000 cases. The nationwide death toll has crossed 4,000 so far. These ghastly numbers seem to be surpassing the number of people killed during the 9/11 terror attack that shook the entire world. Creating another benchmark for tragedies, the coronavirus continues to expand its horizon in the country leaving the death toll to 4,059.

Cases of casualties in the US

According to a report, several American health experts have predicted a sharp rise in infected numbers in the coming up weeks to 100,000 and 200,000 Americans respectively. According to the Johns Hopkins University, more than 4,000 people in the US have died due to the widespread coronavirus and nearly 190,000 have been infected by it.

The horrifying 9/11 terror attack conducted by Al-Qaeda terrorists in 2001 took away the lives of nearly 3,000 US citizens and injured over 25,000 people. The COVID-19 confirmed cases toll in the US is also higher than the total number of fatalities in China due to the deadly virus.

President Donald Trump on March 31 reportedly warned the citizens that the country is going to have tough weeks ahead and also advised people to gear themselves for the hard days which is about to knock their doors. Trump also consoled the people and asked them to maintain patience as the entire country is trying hard to battle the disease with a hope to emerge out successfully. As per reports, he also said that at the end of this struggle, people will see a ray of light and hope, but the struggle is going to very painful.

Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Task Force on coronavirus reportedly said that the death toll in the US could be curbed only by implementing strict mitigation measures including social distancing till April 30. She also warned the people that if they try to show a careless attitude towards this measure then the death toll could range between 1.5 million and 2.2 million also.

As per reports, the White House officials have asserted that mitigation and social distancing measures are the only way to stop the spread of the dangerous virus despite the growing burden on the American economy.

