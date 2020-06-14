US: Coronavirus Survivor Receives $1.1 Million Hospital Bill

An elderly man, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, has received a hospital bill of whopping $1.1 million. Michael Flor was admitted to a hospital in Seattle, United States on March 4 after testing positive for the virus and was released after recovering. However, after his discharge from the hospital on May 5, he was handed a 181-page bill of his total expenses during his 62 days stay mounting $1122501.04.

According to an American daily, the bill includes $9736 for the Intensive care room nearly $409,000 for its transformation into a sterile room for 42 days, $82,000 for the use of a ventilator for 29 days, and nearly $100,000 for two days when his prognosis was life-threatening. However, the 70-year-old, who at one point was so close to death that nurses held the phone so his family could say goodbye, does not have to pay it himself. According to reports, Flor is covered under Medicare, the US government’s insurance policy for the elderly.

However, Flor reportedly says that he felt “guilty” of knowing that taxpayers would have to bear the cost of his living. The US is one of the costliest countries when it comes to healthcare. Speaking to international media outlets after his discharge, the American elderly said that it cost a million bucks to save his, life. Elaborating further he said that although the money was put to appropriate use, he would be the only one saying that.

COVID-19 in US

The United States of America tops the list of worst-hit nations with 20,74,526. Total of 1,15,436 have died with New York bearing the maximum brunt of the COVID-19 infection. A coronavirus outbreak at a West Virginia church has caused at least 17 virus cases, prompting the governor to call in the National Guard for decontamination work, state officials said on June 13.

