COVID-19: Global Cases Cross 77 Lakh Mark, US Worst Hit With Over 20 Lakh Cases

The coronavirus infection that emerged in December 2019, has now spiralled out to infect over 77 lakh people across the world. On June 14, The US-based John Hopkins University confirmed that a total of 77,86,042 people have been infected with the virus while 4,30,128 have died. The United States of America tops the list with 20,74,526 while Brazil with 8,50,514 cases has now become the new hotspot.

In the United States, 1,15,436 have died with New York bearing the maximum brunt of the COVID-19 infection. Meanwhile, Brazil, where the officials announced an agreement with a Chinese firm to mass-produce its coronavirus vaccine, has reported 8,50,514 cases. This data comes just a day after the World Health Organisation warned that the Americas were bearing the maximum brunt of the infection with over 38 lakh cases across the two continents.

In Europe where counties are now reopening borders, Britain remains the most affected with 2,95,828 cases followed by Spain with 2,43,605 cases, Italy with 2,36,651 cases and France with 1,93,746 cases.

Over 10,000 fatalities

Other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the United Kingdom with 41,747 fatalities, Italy with 34,301 fatalities, France with 29,401 fatalities and Spain with 27,136 fatalities and Mexico with 16,872 fatalities. Meanwhile, India, which is rapidly moving towards normalization has now reported 3,08,993 cases and 9,195 fatalities.

Russia, which has announced partially reopening its border has reported 5,19,458 cases, making it to the third after US and Brazil. A total of 6,819 have died in Russia. This comes as New Zealand declared itself corona free last week.

