US Court To Reveal 'shocking Details' On Trump, Mike Pence's Role In Capitol Riots: Report

Ahead of the midterm elections, the House January 6 committee is set to reveal some of its "shocking details" about the role of former United States President Donald Trump in the two-year-old Capitol attack incident. Notably, this will be the last public hearing before the elections scheduled for next month. The hearing, which is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, will not be aired live, unlike past hearings and will certainly not entertain witnesses through remote video conferencing.

It is expected that the court will reveal Trump’s “state of mind” and the role he played in the multipart effort to overturn the election. The crucial remarks from a close aide of the committee, who did not wish to be named, underscored that Trump launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying his opponent Joe Biden’s victory after losing the 2020 presidential election. The result was the deadly mob siege of the Capitol.

“The mob was led by some extremist groups — they plotted in advance what they were going to do,” California Representative Zoe Lofgren, and a committee member, told CNN. “And those individuals were known to people in the Trump orbit.”

Besides, Trump, a person familiar with the committee’s planning who was not authorised to discuss it publicly and requested anonymity, told the Associated Press that the court will also reveal crucial revelations about the role of then-Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the joint session of Congress on January 6 and was rushed to safety. Some in the Secret Service said the agency will also reveal fresh details from a massive trove of documents and other evidence. The Secret Service has turned over 1.5 million pages of documents and surveillance video to the committee, according to agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

What happened on January 6?

It is to mention that the United States had witnessed a black day for democracy as a group of supporters of the former President attacked the US Capitol following the victory of Democratic candidate, Joe Biden. The protestors entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers from certifying the 2020 election results from several states, which Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead during the incident while the law enforcement authorities charged over 700 people for engaging in the riots.

Image: AP