US Reaches Daily High Of Nearly 228K New COVID-19 Cases, 2.6K Fatalities In Last 24 Hours

The US. on December 5, recorded 227,885 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, from the previously detected 217,000 cases in the highest single-day tally since the pandemic hit the country. The alarming surge pushed the US case count to 14.3 million with nearly 2,607 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to John Hopkins data. As many as 279,000 have died from the cover related health complications, while at least 5.4 million that diagnosed positive for the infection have already recovered.

As the rate of hospitalizations spiked, healthcare facilities were pushed to the breaking point with projections asserting worst caseload and crisis in days ahead, several states placed orders to procure the coronavirus vaccine. Leaders feared that the hospitalizations with COVID-19 is expected to hit an all-time high as at least 100,667 diagnosed with a positive test had sought emergency medical assistance, according to the COVID Tracking Project. The cases have more than doubled over the past month, while new daily cases are averaging 210,000 and deaths are averaging 1,800 per day, according to Johns Hopkins University data. More than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases were detected for the second straight day in Arizona, and the state’s intensive care unit beds fell below 10 percent statewide. Hospitals told AP reporters that they would most likely run out of capacity this month.

Half of all hospitals full of Covid

US state of North Carolina reported 5,600 new confirmed cases, and 2,100 hospitalizations as it pre-ordered 85,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, to be delivered as early as Dec. 15. In Pennsylvania, almost half of all hospitals in the south-central region were due to COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. At least 85 percent of the state’s intensive care beds were filled. Dr. Rachel Levine, state’s top health official said that the hefty caseload was impacting the treatment. “Health care workers at a limited number of mostly large hospitals will be the first in line to receive the vaccine,” AP reported. "I hear from physicians and from hospital leadership all the time about how strained the hospitals are,” Levine said.

