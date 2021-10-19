US Declines To Comment On Reports That China Tested A Nuclear-capable Hypersonic Missile

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday, declined to make comments on reports that China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile. Addressing a press briefing on 18 October, Psaki asserted that they welcomed "stiff competition" while maintaining that the Biden administration does "not want the competition to veer into conflict". Psaki was asked about her comment regarding media reports that surfaced claiming that China in August tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile.

"We welcome stiff competition, but we not — we do not want that competition to veer into conflict. And that is certainly what we convey privately as well," Psaki said in the press briefing.

Addressing the question about Chinese authorities conducting a test of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, Psaki reiterated Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's comments on the matter earlier in the day. Moreover, she underscored the United States concerns about the Chinese military capabilities it continues to pursue. She asserted that they welcomed the "stiff competition", adding that they did not want it to change into "conflict".

"Well, I know General — Secretary Austin, I should say, was asked this question this morning and addressed it, but I’m not going to comment on the specific report," Psaki said in the briefing. "I can say and would echo what he said, which is, generally speaking, we’ve made clear our concerns about the military capabilities that the PRC continues to pursue," Psaki added.

While speaking to reporters in Georgia, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on 18 October declined to comment directly on the media report that China had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile. He, however, asserted that Washington was closely watching "China's development of armaments and advanced capabilities." Furthermore, he added that the US would remain focused on China.

"We watch closely China's development of armaments and advanced capabilities, and systems that will only increase tensions in the region", Lloyd Austin told reporters.

China denies testing nuclear-capable hypersonic missile

After media reports surfaced that China had recently tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, the authorities clarified saying it had tested a hypersonic vehicle, not a nuclear-capable missile, reported news agency PTI. Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated that they had conducted a test of a hypersonic "vehicle". The Financial Times report had claimed that China had tested a 'nuclear-capable hypersonic missile' in August. The missile had travelled around the Earth before reaching its target, as per the report. The report had cited five people "familiar" with the "nuclear-capable hypersonic missile" test. The three people familiar with the test told The Financial Times that the missile had missed its target by nearly two dozen miles.

Inputs from PTI

Image: AP