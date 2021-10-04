US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Terms CDS Rawat's Visit To Pentagon As 'historic'

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, on Sunday, said that it was an ‘honour’ to meet India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)Bipin Rawat during the latter’s visit to Pentagon last week. Terming the meeting as ‘historic’ in a tweet, Austin disclosed that a variety of issues made it to the discussion table including commitment to a free and fair Indo-pacific region and higher cooperation between armed forces of both countries. Rawat met Austin on September 30, days after meeting his American counterpart General Mark Milley.

It was an honor to meet Indian Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Rawat during his historic visit to the Pentagon last week. We reaffirmed our enduring commitment to a #FreeandOpenIndoPacific and discussed ways to drive greater interoperability between the U.S. and Indian armed forces. — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) October 3, 2021

Previously, the Pentagon released a readout of their conversation, specifying that the US-India defence Partnership topped the agenda. “The two leaders exchanged views on priorities for advancing the US-India defense partnership, including through enhanced cooperation in new defense domains such as space, cyber, and emerging technologies,” US defence department said in a statement. Additionally, it also stated that both the leaders also discussed opportunities for “expanding multilateral cooperation with regional partners”.

"This historic meeting highlights the enduring strength of the U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership as the two countries work in concert with like-minded partners to sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific," Pentagon said.

Rawat holds talks with Milley

In an addendum to meeting Austin, General Bipin Rawat met the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A Milley in Washington, DC, and discussed a range of issues including ways to ensure regional security. According to a press release, Milley welcomed General Rawat during an Armed Forces full honour arrival ceremony on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. The two military leaders then met at the Pentagon, where they agreed to continue cooperation in training exercises and creating more opportunities to increase interoperability between the two militaries.

During the arrival ceremony, General Rawat laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of his official visit. US General Milley even thanked General Rawat for his “meritorious service and leadership, which has contributed greatly to the strength of the US and India partnership”. Later, at Pentagon, they both discussed a range of issues, including ways to ensure regional security and their respective roles as principal military advisors to civilian leadership.

