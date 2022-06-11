US Defence Secy Calls On China To 'refrain From Further Destabilising Actions' On Taiwan

US Defence Secretary Llyod J. Austin on Friday sent a stern warning to China against its "destabilising behaviour" towards Taiwan. Speaking at Shangri-La Dialogue where his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe was in attendance, Austin reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific strait while highlighting Beijing's unilateral attempts to change the status quo of the region. The US Defence Secretary further outlined the need to responsibly manage competition and maintain open lines of communication, Pentagon said in a statement.

I met with PRC Minister Wei at the Shangri-La Dialogue. We discussed U.S.-PRC defense relations, as well as global and regional security issues. pic.twitter.com/OjpBwZjb6u — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) June 10, 2022

Separately, Austin upheld Washington's commitment toward the 'One-China Policy'- under which the US recognises the People's Republic of China as the sole and legal government of the mainland. However, the US only acknowledges and doesn't endorse Beijing's claims on Taiwan. The controversial policy is the bedrock of the relationship between Beijing and Washington- guided by the Taiwan Relations Act 1979, under which the US is allowed to provide Taiwan with military weapons for defence against incursions.

This comes after US President Joe Biden last May stoked tensions during his maiden trip to Asia as president where he broke the silence on US' ambiguity over Taiwan. That was the second time he affirmed that Washington will side with Taiwan in case of a Chinese invasion. In retaliation to US' growing support for Taipei, China has escalated its aggressive actions near Taiwan what Beijing claims to be its "breakaway" territory. In the past months, China has infringed Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on multiple occasions, sending out stark messages of retaliation in case of US intervention.

China will 'not hesitate to start war' on Taiwan: Gen. Fenghe

In response to the US' warning, Chinese Defence Minister General Fenghe stated that Beijing will "not hesitate" to launch "war" if Taipei declared independence. Fenghe said: "If anyone dares to split Taiwan and China, the Chinese military will definitely" declare a war "no matter the cost." He reiterated Beijing's rhetorical claims over Taipei as a part of the mainland. "Taiwan is China's...using it to contain Beijing will never prevail," he said.

The developments come after Beijing asked Washington to postpone its forthcoming arms deal with Taipei. "It will only further damage the interests of Taiwan compatriots and push them into the fire," said the Chinese State Council's Taiwan Affairs office. The statement added that the US' decision was a "significant violation" of the one-China Policy.

(Image: AP)