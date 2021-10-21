US Defence Secy Holds Talks With Romania, Urges To Improve Cooperation In Black Sea Region

In major developments amid Russian exit from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), US Secretary of Defence Llyod J. Austin held talks with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae-lonel Ciuca on a "range of issues," the US Department of Defense said in a statement on Wednesday, as reported by Xinhua. Both the nations have built a relationship that's based on "mutual trust, respect and the political will to advance common defense objectives, General Austin asserted in a joint press conference that took place after the meeting. He also pledged to continue security exercises and work with partners in the Black Sea region.

Dubbing Russian military operations as a "malign" influence, the US Defence secretary also emphasised the importance of deepening cooperation among Black Sea allies to "deter and defend" activities in the region. "As I mentioned during my visit to Kyiv [Ukraine], the United States will continue to provide assistance to enhance the maritime capabilities of Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Georgia, in support of these efforts," he said at the presser. Additionally, the leaders also jointly agreed to continue maintaining 1,000 soldiers through rotation in Romania.

US sees Romania as key to secure Eastern border: US Defence Secretary

Romania is a frontline state facing Russia, and both leaders discussed ways to deter Russia from malign activities, the defence department said in a statement. "Biden administration is committed to strengthening the Euro-Atlantic bonds and sees Romania as a key to a secure Eastern border," Austin affirmed while speaking to Ciuca.

General Austin also praised Romania's progress in achieving NATO's goals through the past years. "Romania has surpassed NATO's goal of spending 2 percent of gross domestic product on defense, and 20 percent of that money is being spent on modernization — another NATO goal," the statement said quoting the General. Romania has also bolstered cyber Defence capabilities and deepened intelligence cooperation since both the countries signed the strategic partnership document a decade ago, the statement noted.

Meanwhile, Romania has also assured 'defence and deterrence' posture in the European and Euro-Atlantic region. "The Black Sea is and will continue to be an extremely important strategical center of gravity," General Ciuca said during the presser, adding that "consolidating the defense and deterrence posture, including through the consolidation of the presence of American forces on our territory, but also through developing our own relevant and interoperable capabilities, represents the solution for countering Russia's assertiveness." The developments come amid Russia's exit from NATO and suspension of related operations in Moscow.

Russia suspends NATO mission

In a retaliatory move to counter the expulsion of eight members of Russian military alliance, Moscow on October 18 announced disengagement with the intergovernmental military alliance saying that the NATO Mission in Moscow would be stripped of their accreditation from November 1.

It is to be noted that NATO had suspended practical operations with Russian in 2014 after it annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. As per a report by The Guardian, although, NATO kept channels open for high-level military talks, both the parties had only met "sporadically."

