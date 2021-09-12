US Defence Secy Meets Philippines Counterpart, Vows To Support 'free, Open Indo-Pacific'

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin met with Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana in Washington DC on Friday, September 10 to mark the 70th anniversary year of the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty. The secretaries vowed to support the "security, stability, and prosperity of a free and open Indo-Pacific". They reaffirmed building a more capable alliance based on shared common interests and values.

It was great to see Secretary @del_lorenzana today and discuss strengthening the U.S.-Philippines alliance cooperation to support the security, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific well into the future. #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific pic.twitter.com/wWeM3DTOYN — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) September 11, 2021

The Secretaries affirmed the enduring nature of the US-Philippines alliance and their shared commitment to building an even stronger foundation for future alliance cooperation, the press release of the US Defence Department said. Austin reiterated that the US commitment to Philippine security is "ironclad". Austin further stated that the US treaty commitments extend to Philippine armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the South China Sea. He appreciated the decision of the Philippine administration to restore the US Philippines Visiting Forces Agreement.

I met with my counterpart, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Sept 10 (Friday) in Washington DC to discuss our commitment to further enhance our nations’ alliance. We both agreed on a strengthened defense relations and bilateral ties. pic.twitter.com/QWaVE4T7lX — Delfin Lorenzana (@del_lorenzana) September 11, 2021

Secretary of Defense @SecDef🇺🇸 met with Philippines Secretary of National Defense @del_lorenzana🇵🇭. They agreed to undertake several new initiatives⤵️https://t.co/Qkw9JOEVrN — Mateusz Chatys (@mateusz_chatys) September 11, 2021

Austin stated that the US Philippines Visiting Forces Agreement shows an adherence of both sides to intensify the scope of alliance cooperation, the press release of the defence department said. The Secretaries also exchanged views on the importance of enhanced military and security cooperation to support Philippine defence modernization efforts. The Secretaries agreed to undertake several new initiatives which include developing a joint vision statement on shared priorities of alliance cooperation. The two nations will also conclude a maritime framework and "resume infrastructure improvement projects at Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement agreed on locations in the Philippines and re-convening the bilateral strategic dialogue later this year".

Secretary Austin thanked his Philippines counterpart saying, "Your visit is especially significant, since we have just celebrated the 70th anniversary of our Mutual Defense Treaty, which remains the bedrock of our alliance". Austin added President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to restore the US-Philippines visiting force agreement strengthens the alliance of the two nations. Austin mentioned that the agreement allows the United States Department of Defense to conduct more than 300 bilateral engagements a year with the armed forces of the Philippines. Lorenzana stated that the Philippines acknowledges the significance of the Mutual Defense Treaty for the region.

