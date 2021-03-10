US Defense Secy Lloyd Austin to visit India this month, will discuss advancing cooperation

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on March 10 informed that he will be visiting India later this month as part of his first overseas trip after taking charge. Austin will visit Hawaii, Japan, Republic of Korea, and India where he will "meet with his counterparts and other senior officials". During his visit, he expects to "discuss the importance of international defense relationships, and reinforce the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region – founded on respect for international rules, laws, and norms."

During his India visit, Austin will meet with his counterpart, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, and other senior national security leaders. The leaders will hold discussions on "deepening the U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership and advancing cooperation" between the two countries for a "free, prosperous and open Indo-Pacific and Western Indian Ocean Region." Austin and Rajnath Singh earlier held talks in January, with a major focus on the Indo-Pacific vision.

"Austin will meet with his counterparts and other senior officials to discuss the importance of international defence relationships and reinforce the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region founded on respect for international rules, laws, and norms," the Pentagon said.

Though the date of Austin’s visit to India has not been announced yet, the itinerary reveals that it would be the last leg of his maiden foreign trip.

Austin's first overseas trip as US Defense Secretary

Austin took to Twitter to share his plan and said that "we'll reinforce the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region." His first stop will be U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters in Hawaii where he willl meet with U.S. troops and senior commanders to "highlight his vision for the Indo-Pacific region as a priority theater for the Department."

On Saturday, I’m embarking on my first overseas trip as Secretary of Defense. I’ll meet with my counterparts and other officials to discuss the importance of our alliances and partnerships, and together we'll reinforce the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) March 10, 2021

Next, Austin will head to Japan where he will join U.S. Department of State Secretary Antony Blinken, for the U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee (“2+2”). Hosted by Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi and Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi, the meet aims to emphasise that the "U.S.-Japan Alliance has never been more resolute and resilient." A statement by the department highlighted the importance of "peace and security in a free and open Indo-Pacific in the face of long-term competition with China."

In Japan, I’ll join @SecBlinken for a U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee (“2+2”) hosted by @mofajapan_en Minister Motegi and Minister of Defense @KishiNobuo to emphasize that the U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace and security in a free and open Indo-Pacific. — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) March 10, 2021

Austin will next visit Republic of Korea where he, along with Blinken, attend a U.S.-ROK Foreign and Defense Ministerial (“2+2”), hosted by the ROK’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Minister of Defense Suh Wook. The meet aims to " reaffirm the United States’ ironclad commitment to the security of the Republic of Korea." The Pentagon stressed that U.S. – ROK alliance "remains a linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in Northeast Asia, a free and open Indo-Pacific, and around the world."

Then, off to the Republic of Korea, where @SecBlinken and I will also conduct a U.S.-ROK Foreign and Defense Ministerial (“2+2”) with @mofakr_eng Minister Chung Eui-yong and @ROK_MND Minister Suh Wook to reaffirm the United States’ ironclad commitment to the security of the ROK. — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) March 10, 2021

Meanwhile, leaders from India, US, Japan, and Australia will attend the first Quad meet on March 12 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, US President Joe Biden and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. The global leaders will "discuss the ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and explore opportunities for collaboration in ensuring safe, equitable and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region."